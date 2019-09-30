Ramekin

I speak when you speak,

say nothing to your everything.

The world is a ramekin filled with bits of ourselves.

It is a recipe for error,

a list of adorations and illusion.

You take my hand and say when I’m gone

there will be others.

The ingredients include vinegar and salt, but no honey.

You hear what I hear, only more.

Teach me to breathe.

Empty this dish.

Tell me.

“Ramekin” was first published in the online anthology Igxante: An Ontology. I am grateful to editor Kate Morgan for taking this piece.