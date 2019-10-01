My poems “Self-Portrait as Smudge” and “The Inevitable” are live at Backchannels. Many thanks to the editors for taking these pieces.
Congrats!
Thanks very much, Andrew!
You’re welcome.
Congratulations, Bob.
Thanks, Ken. It’s always gratifying!
Congrats, Bob – and how very clever, those last 3 lines of “Self-Portrait As Smudge”!
Thanks, Lynne. I am feeling a bit smudged today. 🙂
Well I find the ending quite positive and humorous so I’ll take that as okay😎
😃
Always glad to see your beautiful work getting broader exposure, Bob! I hope you’re enjoying your first Indiana autumn.
Thanks, Cate. I’m enjoying Indiana thus far. We’ll see how the winter goes. 🙂
