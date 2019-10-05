Tree
where you go
the wind follows
as if no
choice remains but
that of sun
and oak an
attraction such that
limbs curve to
light a certainty
which cautions us
to intrude lest
we lose all
sight and sense
of beauty you
are this tree
Written in the 80s, “Tree” first appeared here in December 2014.
Truly wondrous and foreboding words……
I have left that tree behind, but the poem remains. The tree does, too!
Yeah, for the tree 🌲🤗
I really like this one, Bob. It reminds me of looking at some of my old stuff and thinking – did I really write that 40 years ago? 50 years ago?
Thanks, Dan. Some of my older pieces seem to have been written by a total stranger. This one sounds more like me.
