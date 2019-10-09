Dictionary of Dreams

You do not know their secret names.

Mine is the music of metal and wood.

Human voices behind walls.

Trapped in reds, in chiseled words.

And silence. Always silence.

Or the filtered woodwinds at dawn.

How to describe her body?

The quickness of night. Year’s demise.

A family of ghosts hidden in these halls.

* * *

“Dictionary of Dreams” was published in Kingdoms in the Wild in April 2018.