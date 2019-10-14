A Further Response from the Hornet’s Nest

Even the sturdiest door unhinges

at the slenderest idea of your approach,

and I, fascinated with locks and

the mechanisms of biological

pumps, with spiders and the inhabited

self, can’t help but wonder

what I might hear in your heartbeat,

whether forests or a distant surf

would whisper at my resolve, too

late, too late, old man, or simply

laugh at this awkward attempt

to merge and taste the benefits

of your strong limbs and foliage,

your precious resources, your salt.

My poem “A Further Response from the Hornet’s Nest,” was published in Issue 11 in January 2019.