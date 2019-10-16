This Oak
Never rooted in Tibet,
has not watched a whale breach
a November Pacific dusk, or guzzled
bitter beer near Vesuvius. Nor has it
absorbed the warmth of a loved one’s
hip on a frozen morning long after
the embers’ glow has greyed
and the windows blossomed
white. It cannot know the beauty
of disparate instruments playing
in joyous harmony. It will whisper
no incantations, does not smile,
won’t ever feel the anticipation
of a first kiss after a complicated
courtship. The bouquets of Bordeaux
elude it, as do tears or the benefits
of laughter. Why, then, do I envy it so?
“This Oak” was published in Slippery Elm (print only) published by Findlay University in Findlay, Ohio, in spring 2019. As luck would have it, I, along with four others, am reading at Findlay University tonight, Tuesday, October 15. Who would have thought this backyard Texas poet would be reading in Ohio?
“Who would have thought this backyard Texas poet would be reading in Ohio?” I did!
Ha! Thank you, Daniel!
Beautiful!
Thank you!
Ahhhh, to be able to teleport to Ohio.
You are up in the middle now … getting to Ohio a lot simpler from there than Texas … enjoy!
Greetings from Ohio! Teleportation would be optimal – the first traffic warning I saw this morning said “road construction for the next 63 miles.” It wasn’t too bad, but still…
An amazing piece–Bravo.
Thank you!
Oaks just elicit such a response – love this poem.
They do, indeed! I had a 35-year relationship with the one that sparked this piece…
Wonderful!
Ah, the kicker. Nicely done, Bob; I have asked the same question.
Thanks, Cate! Nature’s awesomeness inspires me!
