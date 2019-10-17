Recording of “The Draft”

The Draft
All memories ignite, he says, recalling
the odor of accelerants and charred
friends. Yesterday I walked to the sea
and looking into its deep crush
sensed something unseen washing
out, between tides and a shell-cut foot,
sand and the gull’s drift, or the early names
I assign to faces. This is not sadness.
Somewhere the called numbers meet.
* * *
“The Draft” first appeared in Taos Journal of International Poetry & Art.
Nice post
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you.
LikeLike
loved hearing this
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks very much, Andrew.
LikeLike
Good recording. Always interesting where you pause … how that influences reception.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks, Jazz! I read aloud while writing, which helps frame the writing. But of course pauses change from reading to reading, sometimes deliberately, sometimes not. It’s interesting to see how one brief pause can affect perception.
LikeLiked by 1 person
love the delivery on the audio
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks very much, Sean.
LikeLike