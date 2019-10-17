To the Light Entering the Shack One December Evening (with recording)



To the Light Entering the Shack One December Evening

No prayers exit here, nothing

limits you. I never knew

before.

The pear tree’s ghost shudders.

Water pools in the depression of its absence.

For years I have wandered from shadow to

source, longing. Now, at rest,

you come to me and fear

evaporates. I would like to count

the smallest distraction.

I would like to disturb.

You are the name

I whisper

to clouds.

Will you leave if I open the door?

A carnival germinates in my body.

You are not death, but its closest friend.

Darkness parts, folds around you.

I close my eyes and observe.

* * *

“To the Light Entering the Shack One December Evening” first appeared in Shantih in December 2016, and is included in my chapbook, From Every Moment a Second available through Finishing Line Press and Amazon.com.