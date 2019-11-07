In Gathering Light

1

I sit in darkness

my back to the words

gouged in stone

and wonder what

phrase the stars will

utter tonight,

what wisdom

one finds in dreams

or the widening circles

of the hole that was

there

in water,

in earth, in the common tongue

of all things.

The tree speaks

a different language.

I hear

whispers, a bone-flute’s

whistle, the sound of metal

striking dirt striking

wood,

but nothing, no words

I can gather.

2

I have lost my shadow

among the weeds

of this place.

Somewhere

it wanders,

a thin, grey shape

waiting for light to give birth

to the blackness

I call friend,

itself, shadow.

My fingertips trace

the lines, hoping

to draw something

from the stone –

an unknown word,

the druid’s

small bag of dreams,

the lyrics of the stars.

* * *

Another poem, another artifact from the mid-80s, just rediscovered.