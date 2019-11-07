In Gathering Light
1
I sit in darkness
my back to the words
gouged in stone
and wonder what
phrase the stars will
utter tonight,
what wisdom
one finds in dreams
or the widening circles
of the hole that was
there
in water,
in earth, in the common tongue
of all things.
The tree speaks
a different language.
I hear
whispers, a bone-flute’s
whistle, the sound of metal
striking dirt striking
wood,
but nothing, no words
I can gather.
2
I have lost my shadow
among the weeds
of this place.
Somewhere
it wanders,
a thin, grey shape
waiting for light to give birth
to the blackness
I call friend,
itself, shadow.
My fingertips trace
the lines, hoping
to draw something
from the stone –
an unknown word,
the druid’s
small bag of dreams,
the lyrics of the stars.
* * *
Another poem, another artifact from the mid-80s, just rediscovered.
Some beautiful lines there.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thanks very much, Joanne.
LikeLiked by 1 person
A fantastic wander through a wilder netherworld — I did hang on every word.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks very much, John.
LikeLike
This stirs up urges to revisit a cemetery frequented back in the 8th grade – I lived that year with my aunt in the town she and my mother grew up in, and my aunt weekly meditatively tended to the family plot. While your poem is more intimate than my 8th-grade thoughts, I feel now what my aunt likely felt back then.
Glad you found this and shared it. The longing that comes through is palpable.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ve always liked small, out-of-the-way cemeteries. They seem peaceful, and sort of homey. Weird, I know.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Pingback: In Gathering Light — O at the Edges | Poetry is a Verb!
Wowwww, I’m hushed speechless…
LikeLike
I just loved it! Splendid!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you very much!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Again, at the risk of repetition, love the profundity and the quiet music you direct the reader to hear, or the richness of the shadow you invite us to enter. Thank you.
LikeLike