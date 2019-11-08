Boxcar
Whose voice lingers
among the gathered stones,
raised then lowered as if
to ensnare followers?
This is not the issue.
Nor should we speak of paper
shuddering in the wind
and the dense glare of shovels
in the night underfoot.
Pray that the road continues
beyond the next curve
or increment of time.
Trust in motion,
the reticence of trees.
“Boxcars” first appeared here in November 2015. It had been moldering in a folder for three decades when I uncovered it. I have no idea what originally sparked it.
I found Boxcars very interesting .thanks
Thank you very much!
This is fantastic and, dare I say, profoundly theological, even if theology may not be your thing (I don’t know). I found it very moving.
Thanks very much, Craig.
Pray that Okaji continues to the next moldering box-load of old poems … trust in current relevance of past words …
I’ve found a few worth keeping. Most are not. More interestingly, I unearthed a few poems written in early 2018 that I’d forgotten about. Funny how that is.
I like coming across past pieces. (After I shake off the perfectionist looking for flaws.) Suddenly you’re like any reader, drawing out a story of your own. A new one.
Of course there are those pieces that make you say “what was I thinking?”
Beautiful! It’s almost like your channeling Robert Frost!!!
This moves me/.
Creosote! Smear smear smear. 🙂
