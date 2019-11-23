Poem Up at Little Dog Poetry

My poem “Which Name Cautions the Tongue” is live in Issue 3 of Little Dog Poetry. I am grateful to editors Samantha Finley & Lauren Taylor for taking this piece.
Congrats!
Thank you, Andrew.
You’re welcome.
Bravo, Bob!
Thanks very much, Cate. It’s always so pleasant to have something accepted.
This one tangles my brain – each line superb stimulant … then the next takes me in a totally different direction (well, not line 2 which does seem to follow line 1 … but then maybe that’s a trick?) You do this so well!
Also, congrats!
You might consider each line as a piece of a collage, separate yet part of a whole, and capable of injecting different feelings when moved around. Arthur Sze, the recent National Book Award winner, and one of my poetic heroes, is a master at this (and so much more).
