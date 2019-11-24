Poem Nominated for a Pushcart Prize

I’m delighted and honored that my poem “My Mother’s Ghost Scrubs the Floor at 2 a.m.” has been nominated for a Pushcart Prize by The Indianapolis Review.
Many thanks to editor Natalie Solmer for accepting this piece.
Click on the link to read the poem or listen to a recording of it.
Whoa, Robert! That’s outstanding! Congratulations!
Thank you, Tre. I’m truly honored.
You’re most welcome! As you should be, it’s an incredible honor, I would imagine!
I can’t even imagine receiving a Pushcart. The honor for me is all in the nomination. That out of all of the submissions a journal receives, my piece somehow managed to stick with and affect someone ever after the initial read. What more could a poet want?
Robert, I’d pick you any day for a Pushcart. I bet you’re floating on cloud nine. Be well.
Congratulations, Bob. That is a tribute to your mother.
Thank you, Derrick. She was a memorable woman!
