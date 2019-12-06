The Most Intimate

How that blue turns gray over green

at a slight tilt of the chin,

and even upside down

anchors the tree.

Some constellations escape language,

stars looming without nouns and adverbs,

the utterances of the planets

caught in the gravity

of their own situations.

Laugh, but the trashcan is full. The lawn is brown.

There are no gods.

Unadorned statements abound.

Even this sky may shift again,

the most intimate twist

turned full.

* * *

“The Most Intimate” first appeared at Poetry Breakfast in May 2019. Thank you, Ann Kestner, for taking this piece.