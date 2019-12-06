Scarecrow Considers the Afterlife (with recording)

Scarecrow Considers the Afterlife

Gathering threads, I join them with a central

knot, producing a sunburst flower or constellation

of ley lines spreading forth and connecting their

tenuous truths – megalith to fjord, solstice to

dodmen and feng shui, suppositions entwined

and spat out. And who’s to say which alignment

stands taller than the next, which rut, which energy,

defines our direction? When I cease to be, will I

remain or dissipate, return in another form or

explode and scatter throughout the universe, the

residue of me sizzling along the starways for eternity

or perhaps just the next twenty minutes. It is clear

that I possess no heart, no internal organs. My spine

is lattice, my skin, fabricated from jute. Eviscerate

me and straw will tumble out. I do not bleed. Yet

the crows consult me in secret and conduct their

daily mercies, and I think and dance and dream

and wonder and hope. Oh, what I hope.

This was first published at Eclectica in July 2016, with two companion pieces.