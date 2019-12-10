The Real Question
I ask myself why I mourn
what has not yet
occurred. Will that last fledgling
fly or will a snake swallow
its gravity before descending
to a separate end? Coffee
darkens the carafe and an egg
poaches amidst the scent of basil.
Sprinkling parmesan on buttered
toast, I wonder where to unearth
the real question, when to look
into its eye. How to read its grief.
“The Real Question” was first published in After the Pause in June 2019. Thank you, Michael Prihoda, for accepting this piece.
Such a sharply distilled beauty, Bob.
Thank you, Cate. My days are made of those little moments. 🙂
I think as the end draws closer it creates a sadness in all of us. Maybe just best not to look it in the eye until one is ready!
I’ve looked it in the eye once, but would prefer to delay the next viewing for quite some time… 🙂
Yes!
Really powerful this, Robert. Also made me hungry!
These days I seem to be perpetually hungry. 🙂
