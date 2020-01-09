Year’s End

If I lose myself in breathing,

will the air forgive my forgetfulness?

This oak, too, will stand long after

the last train exits the tunnel.

I worry that my friend may never

clamber past his lowest ambition.

Different and unabated, our words

now stumble over themselves.

Every night forms a morning somewhere:

each year, combined in our shared darkness.

* * *

“Year’s End” is included in my micro-chapbook Only This, available via free download from Origami Poems Project. Many thanks to editor Jan Keough for taking the mini-chap and offering this opportunity to so many.