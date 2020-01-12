This Turning
what one says
depends not on
words the wind
begins it does
not end but
lends itself to
an end this
turning may be
an answer the
sound of intent
so concealed a
word displayed is
only a word
not an end
nor the beginning
Another oldie from the eighties. It seems that even my poetry was thinner then.
The concealed display….. An intent that sounds tricky!
Or totally unconscious.
I like this so much! I think my poems have developed a fat ass.
Thanks very much Karen. My, uh, poetry seems to have expanded quite a bit, too…
Oh, definitely like this one’s quirkiness!
Oh, that quirkiness of youth!
