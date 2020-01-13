Patterns

For one who moves in uncertainty, this

flower, the petals of which

gently fade, as if reason

is found in the decline of beauty

and its comforts.

But all you touch remains

touched. If silence reveals the body

of music, what can be said of darkness? Words

appear motionless until they blossom, a

pattern seldom seen yet carried to us in

all manner of conveyance. Listen,

for there is no purer voice.

Let the earth speak.

“Patterns” first appeared here in March, 2015, and again in June 2016. I wrote it 30-some years ago, placed it in a folder and promptly forgot it.