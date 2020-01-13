Patterns
For one who moves in uncertainty, this
flower, the petals of which
gently fade, as if reason
is found in the decline of beauty
and its comforts.
But all you touch remains
touched. If silence reveals the body
of music, what can be said of darkness? Words
appear motionless until they blossom, a
pattern seldom seen yet carried to us in
all manner of conveyance. Listen,
for there is no purer voice.
Let the earth speak.
“Patterns” first appeared here in March, 2015, and again in June 2016. I wrote it 30-some years ago, placed it in a folder and promptly forgot it.
this is beautiful, Robert. ‘
Thanks very much, Beth. Much appreciated.
Beautiful! I love sacred geometry.
Thank you very much, Barbara!
Intriguing on a personal level – my mandala (self-guidance) for 2020 is titled Navigate Uncertainty. Startling how that word uncertainty keeps stepping into view, like a confirming check mark from an editor with a higher view. Thank you for one more affirmation, Robert.
I resonate with reason found in decline of comforts – reasons frequently obscure but I trust they exist.
Here’s to 2020’s mix of uncertainty and obscure reasons – all of us navigating through with poetic guides.
Uncertainty in my life has become a certainty, but I’m much less bothered by it. One of the benefits of age, I suppose.
