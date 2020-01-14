Recording of My Mother’s Ghost Scrubs the Floor at 2 a.m.

I was honored to read “My Mother’s Ghost Scrubs the Floor at 2 a.m.” yesterday at a celebration of local Pushcart Prize nominees at Irvington Vinyl and Books in Indianapolis. Read the poem here: The Indianapolis Review.
Great read – thank you!
Thanks, Jazz. I had fun recording and editing this piece.
Awesome reading!
Thanks very much, Jay.
Thank you. Love the unexpected humor in the line about having a Swiffer. You captured the feeling of growing older while being haunted by departed parents. Old hurts linger as new ones take root in the body.
Thank you. I’ve reached that “certain” age of uncertainty, wherein aches of all sorts inhabit the body (and spirit), but laughter still resides there, too.
