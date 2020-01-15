Poem in San Antonio Express and The Houston Chronicle

Waiting for the Hole to Fill

I keep twisting my ankle

in this never diminishing

hole, no matter how much

soil I shovel in. If your eyes

grew wider would you

capture light in a separate

peace? Would this green

turn blue while the dirt

concealed the emptiness

and the wind shuffled

through this hollow form?

The air doesn’t respond

but I await the answers.

* * *

I’m delighted to report that my poem “Waiting for the Hole to Fill” was recently published in two Texas newspapers. I am grateful to poetry editor Jim LaVilla-Havelin for taking this piece, and for his enthusiastic support of poets and poetry.