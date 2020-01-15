Poem in San Antonio Express and The Houston Chronicle

Waiting for the Hole to Fill
I keep twisting my ankle
in this never diminishing
hole, no matter how much
soil I shovel in. If your eyes
grew wider would you
capture light in a separate
peace? Would this green
turn blue while the dirt
concealed the emptiness
and the wind shuffled
through this hollow form?
The air doesn’t respond
but I await the answers.
* * *
I’m delighted to report that my poem “Waiting for the Hole to Fill” was recently published in two Texas newspapers. I am grateful to poetry editor Jim LaVilla-Havelin for taking this piece, and for his enthusiastic support of poets and poetry.
Congratulations, Bob!
Thanks, Lynne.
Send Jim some poems, Lynne!
Oh, now there’s a thought! Thanks, Bob!😊
Wait … what?! Newspapers have poetry editors?!
Apparently so! I was surprised to find out that both papers printed poetry in their Sunday editions. I found out only because I met Jim LaVilla-Havelin at a reading last spring.
You should send some poems to Jim.
By golly, maybe I will! Thanks, Bob.
Oh wow! That’s awesome.
It is! On one hand, my poetry has now appeared in the newspapers of the 4th and 7th largest cities in the country. On the other hand, if I’m honest, my poetry has been ignored by people reading the newspapers of the 4th and 7th largest cities in the country. Ha!
Their loss!
Excellent. Congratulations, Bob.
Thanks, Ken. It just proves that you never know what’ll happen. I met Jim at a poetry reading, and he suggested that I send some poems. 🙂
Love seeing those words in print! Congratulations, Robert!
Thanks very much, Tanya!
Outstanding!
Thank you, Andrew. I can’t believe that I was unaware of the possibility.
It’s a great find and place to put a poem.
It is! Serendipity is my friend. 🙂
Fantastic!
The poem puzzles, but I have a sense of Scarecrow nudging you while you were writing it.
I love the notion of capturing light “in a separate peace”.
If I had been able to look through the shakuhachi while blowing on it, it’s likely that I would have seen Scarecrow at the other end. He never seems far away.
So happy to hear, Robert! Wishing you continued success! 🙂
Congratulations. Hard work comes to fruition!
