From Alternative Fiction & Poetry (1987)

(This first appeared here in March 2014).
Quite the interesting mag back in the day. This particular issue saw the likes of Bukowski, Ivan Arguelles, Lyn Lifshin, Norm Moser, Sheila E. Murphy, and, well, me, among others. I was thinner back then, as was my poetry.
no more than
the slow grace
of light turning
the leaf so
patient in the
air and colder
now that sense
of permanence unfurled
it is not
long to wait
as Wang Wei
said in his
letter I listen
for a sound
but hear none
I’d call this one “relevant” (as opposed to “thin”) …
I like looking at the leaf’s wait as “patient” (it has little choice, but indeed leaves don’t seem anxious at all about dropping) – and I like the reality of not hearing what one listens intently for (be one leaf or human).
I’m more likely to hear what I’m not listening for. 🙂
Does this have a title?
It doesn’t. I wrote about 20 or so of these untitled pieces. I admit to having titled a few of them in the past few years, to offer readers openings into the words.
