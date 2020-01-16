From Alternative Fiction & Poetry (1987)

(This first appeared here in March 2014).

Quite the interesting mag back in the day. This particular issue saw the likes of Bukowski, Ivan Arguelles, Lyn Lifshin, Norm Moser, Sheila E. Murphy, and, well, me, among others. I was thinner back then, as was my poetry.

no more than

the slow grace

of light turning

the leaf so

patient in the

air and colder

now that sense

of permanence unfurled

it is not

long to wait

as Wang Wei

said in his

letter I listen

for a sound

but hear none