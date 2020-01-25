A Word Bathing in Moonlight (with recording)

A Word Bathing in Moonlight
You understand solitude,
the function of water,
how stones breathe
and the unbearable weight
of love. Give up, the voice says.
Trust only yourself.
Wrapped in light, you
turn outward. Burst forth.
“A Word Bathing in Moonlight” first appeared in Eclectica in July 2017.
“Thinking Music” Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)
Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
Gorgeous!
Thank you, Leslie!
So love the ending!
Thanks, Lynne. It seems even more true today!
Funny how that happens- sometimes our poems know more about us than we do 😊
That certainly has been the case in my life!
Beautiful words ☀️
