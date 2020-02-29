Awaiting Thunder, He Dreams

If all our voices were to meet in the atmosphere

what could the rain achieve?

When we give nothing we have nothing.

Is it enough to listen?

Wisps and heaps, ripples and sheets.

Accumulated, dispersed, fingers

unknotting death’s

grip, steps taken around the flames,

in caution, in delight,

imagining the greatest undoings.

“Awaiting Thunder, He Dreams” was first published in Red River Review, in August 2018.