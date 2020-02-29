Awaiting Thunder, He Dreams
If all our voices were to meet in the atmosphere
what could the rain achieve?
When we give nothing we have nothing.
Is it enough to listen?
Wisps and heaps, ripples and sheets.
Accumulated, dispersed, fingers
unknotting death’s
grip, steps taken around the flames,
in caution, in delight,
imagining the greatest undoings.
“Awaiting Thunder, He Dreams” was first published in Red River Review, in August 2018.
Imagining the greatest undoings … what a delightful invite … thanks for suggesting!
When I wrote this I had no idea what was possible…
A legitimately electric proposition! But now I’m impatient; how long to wait until the first thunderstorm of the season? If they’re right, and spring will come early, not long… The kind of storm we get up here — that particular vintage of petrichor — you’re going to love it!
I’m looking forward to it!
