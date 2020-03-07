Night Smoke

Posted on by

DSC_0206


Night Smoke

Incomplete, it rises
only to dissipate

like the griefs we shape,
somehow unnoticed,

beyond reach but felt.
Last night’s moon, the glance.

Forgotten stars, a withheld
kiss, words we never formed.

How difficult to be lost.
So easy to remain unseen.

 



* * *

“Night Smoke” last appeared here in February 2019.

DSC_0094

13 thoughts on “Night Smoke

  1. “the griefs we shape” gives me pause … so many people who seem angry at current events are, I think, expressing grief for a dream “gone up in smoke” … dissipated … beyond reach … no matter who wins whichever election, that dream we were taught growing up has left us lost in a new darker dawn, feeling as invisible as smoke from last night’s campfire, hope vanished above cold ashes …
    [Perhaps not what stirred you to write this … ]

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.