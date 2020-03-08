Aleppo
A father sings to his son,
dead two days,
and the platitudes persist.
Widow of night. Lantern’s trick.
What trace, you wonder,
exists of humanity in these etched
walls? Light bleeds through a crack
like rules unheeded and scattered.
Another sheer looming of hours.
The song, continued.
“Aleppo” was first published in Vox Populi in August 2018. I am grateful to editor Michael Simms for his continuing support of my work.
Haunting and poignant.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thanks, Lynne. This one could bear many titles, alas.
LikeLiked by 1 person
heartbreaking
LikeLike
light bleeds though a crack – brilliant
LikeLike