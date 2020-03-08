Aleppo

A father sings to his son,

dead two days,

and the platitudes persist.

Widow of night. Lantern’s trick.

What trace, you wonder,

exists of humanity in these etched

walls? Light bleeds through a crack

like rules unheeded and scattered.

Another sheer looming of hours.

The song, continued.

“Aleppo” was first published in Vox Populi in August 2018. I am grateful to editor Michael Simms for his continuing support of my work.