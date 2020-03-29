If Ahead I See
Gray skies filtered through light,
eyes adapting space,
the possibilities of the
horizon or a foot
lashing out in reflex,
what do I learn?
The house finch sings as if
all air will expire at song’s end.
Falling, I release this misplaced trust.
The path, muddied and crowded with fools.
* * *
“If Ahead I see” is included in my 2017 chapbook, From Every Moment a Second.
Hmmmm … my perspective: WHEN I look ahead, what do I see? Questions, questions, questions! Yes, many of them fools. Many of them quite sober, mature seekers. But all of them simply space-holders for whatever is to come, which none can predict in full …
The poem reminded me of the birdsong I’ve been hearing, unleashed (?) by the drop in traffic noise. Silver lining, perhaps?
