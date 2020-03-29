If Ahead I See

Gray skies filtered through light,

eyes adapting space,

the possibilities of the

horizon or a foot

lashing out in reflex,

what do I learn?

The house finch sings as if

all air will expire at song’s end.

Falling, I release this misplaced trust.

The path, muddied and crowded with fools.

* * *

“If Ahead I see” is included in my 2017 chapbook, From Every Moment a Second.