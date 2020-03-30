Diverting Silence
Wren canyons down the morning’s edge, proclaiming dawn.
Unpapered, unfettered, fearless, he abides.
I say “he,” but sexual dimorphism is not apparent in the species.
Accepting signals, we process and choose, freighting gender aside.
Listening requires contextual interpretation, as does belief.
Shrilling to the porch screen, he spears a moth, veers outward.
An acquaintance claims birds are soulless, existing only to serve God.
As temple bells exist solely to announce, and rain, to water lawns.
Faith’s immensity looms in the absence of proof.
Spherical and hollow, suzu bells contain pellets.
The search for truth without error does not preclude fact.
Even tongueless bells ring.
“Diverting Silence” was published in Taos Journal of International Poetry & Art in February 2017.
And some believe that birds ARE souls. I myself don’t believe in any dieties that need to be served. (K)
This one resonates (rings true) – especially:
“Listening requires contextual interpretation, as does belief.”
and
“Faith’s immensity looms in the absence of proof.”
I’d add “and hope” along with belief … and along with faith. I think nurturing belief, faith, hope begins with attentive listening to every little thing (a wren) while muffling some of the bigger noises so prevalent (aimed at shaping our belief, faith, hope to match priorities not our own).
Your words are a wondrous diversion for my day of isolation, as I hear my own courtyard chimes singing, in the morning sunshine…..
