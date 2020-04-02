The Stone Remains Silent Even When Disturbed
In whose tongue
do you dream?
I fall closer to death
than birth, yet
the moon’s sliver
still parts the bare
branches and an unfilled
trench divides the
ground. Bit by bit,
we separate – you
remain in the earth,
recumbent, as I gather
years in stride.
Even the rain
leaves us alone.
This first appeared in December 2015.
Another deep truth (or two) … life as a trench-yet-unfilled inspires me to get going and fill my life with something solid, something good … silent stones to become subtle nudges to those who come along later. Right now, my “going” is mostly inward … this current rain of fearful restraint “leaving me alone” during inner wanders”…
Thanks!
