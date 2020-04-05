A Step Closer

A Step Closer

The difference in here
and there, a step closer to infinity
swallowing the clover and wild onion.

Not knowing, you shift purpose to intent.

Following the sun,
the flower sips light all day,
pausing only when I walk between.

 

 

“A Step Closer” was published in Sleet Magazine in August 2018. I am grateful to editor Susan Solomon for taking this piece.

 

1 thought on “A Step Closer

  1. Simply superb Robert… and your finale stanza contains the essence of life’s journey….
    “Following the sun,
    the flower sips light all day,
    pausing only when I walk between.”

    Like

    Reply

