Where the Word Begins

I end, or so it seems.

Small comfort

in the light of that lamp

reflecting from the window,

a low, interior moon

subject to whim and

circumstance.

And how do we retract

those unsaid lines,

heartfelt and meant,

but never expressed?

The hoot owl voices my response.

“Where the Word Begins” was first published in December 2018 at Amethyst Review. Thank you, Sarah Law, for accepting this poem.