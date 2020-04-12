Where the Word Begins
I end, or so it seems.
Small comfort
in the light of that lamp
reflecting from the window,
a low, interior moon
subject to whim and
circumstance.
And how do we retract
those unsaid lines,
heartfelt and meant,
but never expressed?
The hoot owl voices my response.
“Where the Word Begins” was first published in December 2018 at Amethyst Review. Thank you, Sarah Law, for accepting this poem.
I am smitten with your poetry. It is so visual and natural. I am with the narrator from beginning to end. Thank you for such beautiful works of words. 🙂
You are very kind, C.V. Thank you.
