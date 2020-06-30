Living in Lines He Carries Nothing

The man you knew is fading,

withdrawing into memory’s

specimen jar. A fatal flower. One

dried scorpion. Another late glass

of pinot. He carries nothing with him

but words. Living in lines on the page,

he listens to the sotol stalks rasping

sad farewells at night, their peace

interrupted by cicadas droning in

the trees. He wants to be seen

before he dies. Thinking hurts, he says.

I depend on pain that won’t vanish

or forget its purpose. I do not want.

“Living in Lines He Carries Nothing” was published in fall 2019 in the print anthology Through Layered Limestone: A Texas Hill Country Anthology of Place. I am grateful to editors d. ellis phelps, Lucy Griffith, Darlene Logan, Donna Peacock and Mobi Warren for taking this and three other pieces.