His Softness (with recording)

His Softness

What name would survive

had you not stepped into the water

that day? Memory assigned

a separate word, another given,

and the face I’d placed with you

appeared in front of me

fifteen years later, in another

setting, miles away

and still breathing. How

may I honor you

if not by name? I recall

the gray ocean and how

umbrellas struggled in

the wind, and reading

in the weekly newspaper

a month after

that you had never emerged.

Now your name still lies there,

somewhere, under the surface,

unattached yet moving with

the current, and I,

no matter how I strain,

can’t grab it. Time after time,

it slips away. Just slips away.

.* * *

“His Softness” was published in January 2016 in the inaugural edition of MockingHeart Review.