Scarecrow Contemplates Pi

At the moment you snipped away

my reticence, I spoke so eloquently

that even the stones wept at your

indifference. As you arranged my

pose and buttoned the shirt

around the wire and fodder

replenishing my torso, I understood

your roots and mine should never

merge: transcendental, and in

collusion with the irrational, we

circles cannot be squared. And

how must I reconcile my unheard

words? The longer I speak the

greater their magnitude – a balloon

expanding in volume retains its

ratio – one day my words will sift

through your filters and you will

at last receive them. I pull this

particular comfort close – that

patterns and frequencies and

tendencies become law, that the

fleshless and soulless, the mute

and misunderstood, the powerless,

the different, nevertheless will be

heard. But what of love? How may I

contend to feel, to know that which

is your right? A nervous system

conducts electrical and chemical

impulses, yet lacking these, my

coreless heart sags at the thought

of your departure. I am no man.

Is this truly not enough?

“Scarecrow Contemplates Pi” first appeared with two companion pieces in Eclectica in summer 2016.