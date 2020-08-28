Something Lost, Something Trivial

Another word, another bewildered

moment in transition: the phrase

barely emerges from your mouth

before crumbling back into a half-opened

drawer in the loneliest room of a house

that died seventeen years ago.

I nod as if in understanding, and stoop

to pick up a crushed drinking straw,

the kind with the accordion elbow

that facilitates adjustment.

From a rooftop across the street,

a mockingbird warbles his

early morning medley of unrelated

songs, and you say left oblique,

followed by matches, then

collapse on a bench,

winded. I sit next to you

and we both enjoy the warmth

and birdsong, though I know

this only through the uplifted

corner of your mouth, which

these days is how you indicate

either deep pleasure or

fear. I have to leave soon,

I say, and you grab my wrist

and stare into my eyes.

Broom, you reply. And more

emphatically, Broom!

Though I cannot follow you

directly, knowing both path

and destination, I pick my way

carefully through the years

stacked high like cardboard

banker’s boxes stuffed with

papers and receipts no one

will ever see. I know, I say.

I love you, too. Broom.

* * *

“Something Lost, Something Trivial” was published in January 2016 in the first issue of MockingHeart Review. Many thanks to founding editor Clare L. Martin, for her multiple kindnesses.