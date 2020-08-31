Theology of Carrots Posted on August 31, 2020 by robert okaji Theology of Carrots We hide our best underground plumed by ornamental headpieces allowing the wisdom of taproots to prosper in darkness. “Theology of Carrots” first appeared here in September 2017. Share this:TwitterFacebookTumblrPinterestLike this:Like Loading... Related
One of those poems where this reader reaches the bottom and exclaims “of course!” Truly wonderful. Re-posted. Have a great week.
LikeLike
We grow out of dirt towards light?
LikeLike