Heroes

And the rain, again, takes up our day,

folds it into threes, and watches

as the world wraps up its gift,

first at the edges, then centered,

with more confidence and force

than justified. Who will forget

the hollow horse and its stifled

coughs, the stench of men too

long unbathed and drenched

in fear. Or the small girl running

naked, arms outstretched, skin

peeling, her life become a litany

of pain embroidered across

the unfeeling sky. Do not thank me

for your freedom, the mortgage

and its tax breaks, your designer

shoes. We didn’t bleed for you.

“Heroes” first appeared in Blue Fifth Review. Many thanks to editor Sam Rasnake for accepting this piece.