Saltwater
What if you close your eyes
and your throat relinquishes
the morning’s bright
fingers, freed from bruises.
Suppose that particular night
never happened, the way
a wave crashing ashore
empties itself and trickles
back in separate communities,
mingling yet aloof, a
diminishing cortege. What
is the question? Take this
spoon. Fill it with saltwater.
Upend it into the pail. Observe.
“Saltwater” was first published in Nine Muses Poetry in May 2018.
excellent
Thank you, Beth!
Your poems are magnificently amazing. Sometimes I do audios on them and hearing the words brings out an entirely different feeling…just pure awe….
You are very kind. I’m so pleased that they resonate with you. Thanks very much!
You always make me ponder. Thank you . . .
Thank you. That is all I can hope for!
