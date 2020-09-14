My Poem “Maps” is Up at Green Ink Poetry

My poem “Maps” is live at Green Ink Poetry. This previously appeared in Riggwelter, and was originally drafted during the August 2016 Tupelo Press 30-30 Challenge. I owe its existence to Ken Gierke, who sponsored the poem and provided the title (which I changed) that sparked this piece.
I recall reading this before, it is one of my favorites, but I was the designated map reader on family trips in the sixties and seventies.
