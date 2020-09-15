To the Light Entering the Shack One December Evening (with recording)

To the Light Entering the Shack One December Evening
No prayers exit here, nothing
limits you. I never knew
before.
The pear tree’s ghost shudders.
Water pools in the depression of its absence.
For years I have wandered from shadow to
source, longing. Now, at rest,
you come to me and fear
evaporates. I would like to count
the smallest distraction.
I would like to disturb.
You are the name
I whisper
to clouds.
Will you leave if I open the door?
A carnival germinates in my body.
You are not death, but its closest friend.
Darkness parts, folds around you.
I close my eyes and observe.
* * *
“To the Light Entering the Shack One December Evening” first appeared in Shantih in December 2016, and is included in my chapbook, From Every Moment a Second available through Finishing Line Press and Amazon.com.
lovely, I can feel your words and just love your readings. Adds the true feeling and author’s touch that can really express through tone and familiarity the depth of the work. Thank you. I have not been on this site for a long time and have missed your work. I am happy to be back and look forward to reading so much more of your wonderful poetry.
LikeLike
Thank you so much! And welcome back.
LikeLike
BRAVO, SIR
LikeLike
Thanks very much!
LikeLike