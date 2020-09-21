Tree
where you go
the wind follows
as if no
choice remains but
that of sun
and oak an
attraction such that
limbs curve to
light a certainty
which cautions us
to intrude lest
we lose all
sight and sense
of beauty you
are this tree
Written in the 80s, “Tree” first appeared here in December 2014.
I love this piece Robert, and as coincidence would have it, I’ve just written a Haiku called ‘Tree’. I haven’t posted it on my site yet, so here’s a world debut especially for you…
Tree
“I stand in your shade
Your limbs shed leaves over me
I’m warm in your arms”
Thank you for this world debut, Ivor! 🙂
And a big tree hug for you Robert. 🌲🌏
