Three Self-Portrait Poems Up at The Dew Drop Posted on November 11, 2020 by robert okaji Three of my self-portrait poems are featured at https://thedewdrop.org/2020/11/08/robert-okaji-three-poems/
Mystifying and mesmerizing. Your writing is as beautiful and profound as always. I enjoyed reading each piece. ❤️
You are very kind, Lucy. Thank you.
Impressive … a sense of observing from above as you wander in a house full of mirrors, each at some odd angle such that only a bit of the whole is reflected. You are no simpleton, Robert – complexity the one clarity shining through this trio. (Thoroughly engaging read!)
Thanks, Jazz. I try to look at myself from different angles, and allow the subconscious to reveal what it will. An odd form of therapy, I suppose. 🙂
