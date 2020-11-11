4 thoughts on “Three Self-Portrait Poems Up at The Dew Drop

  2. Impressive … a sense of observing from above as you wander in a house full of mirrors, each at some odd angle such that only a bit of the whole is reflected. You are no simpleton, Robert – complexity the one clarity shining through this trio. (Thoroughly engaging read!)

