A Word Bathing in Moonlight (with recording)

A Word Bathing in Moonlight
You understand solitude,
the function of water,
how stones breathe
and the unbearable weight
of love. Give up, the voice says.
Trust only yourself.
Wrapped in light, you
turn outward. Burst forth.
“A Word Bathing in Moonlight” first appeared in Eclectica in July 2017.
“Thinking Music” Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)
Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
Great recording! (Good message, too, for starting another day … I’ll burst forth masked.)
Thanks, Jazz. I, too, am about to burst forth masked — the grocery store beckons!
I always like hearing a selection especially from the author. One maybe able to skim read a novel or essay etc. But poetry has to be heard. I may not always understand the meaning behind a poem (I think it is always personal), but hearing it gives me something to think and rethink about. 🙂
I agree — poetry should be heard. The poet’s intent may be more readily gleaned from the oral presentation than from the page. At least that’s what I hope. 🙂
I love this! Just what I needed on another dark morning.
Thanks very much, Dan. The sun has burst forth here today. 🙂
Beautiful
