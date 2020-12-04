A Word Bathing in Moonlight (with recording)

A Word Bathing in Moonlight

You understand solitude,

the function of water,

how stones breathe

and the unbearable weight

of love. Give up, the voice says.

Trust only yourself.

Wrapped in light, you

turn outward. Burst forth.

“A Word Bathing in Moonlight” first appeared in Eclectica in July 2017.

“Thinking Music” Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)

Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License

http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/