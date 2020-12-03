Celestial Navigation

Even dung beetles

know the stars,

how they shape

destination.

Motion ceases with arrival.

This body attracting

that. The heart

losing itself

to the moon’s

pull, another wave

falling.

Does light descend

or rise?

Subtle yet observant.

Like truth, like

destiny shivering

through the coldest hour,

saying Welcome, welcome!

“Celestial Navigation” was first published in Nine Muses Poetry in July 2019.