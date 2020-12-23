A Word is Not a Home
A word is not a home
but we set our tables
between its walls,
cook meals, annoy
friends, abuse ourselves.
Sometimes I misplace
one, and can’t find
my house, much less
the window’s desk
or the chair behind it.
But if I wait, something
always takes form in the fog,
an arm, a ribcage, a feathered
hope struggling to emerge.
Inept, I take comfort
in these apparitions,
accept their offerings,
lose myself in mystery,
find shelter there
in the hollowed curves.
COMPLETELY identify with this! Just came from birdblind watching a very familiar birs – name eluding! – in desperation I inquired – husband seemed tolerant of my slip – titmouse went on hopping about not even caring if he had a name to remember!
