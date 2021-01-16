Poems Up at Buddhist Poetry Review

I’m delighted that my poems “Hurricane,” “Star Bright” and “Why I Hate Mowing the Lawn” are live at Buddhist Poetry Review.Thank you, Jason Barber, for taking these.

 

19 thoughts on “Poems Up at Buddhist Poetry Review

  4. With the strong often ignored pull on me to Buddhism, I had to look, also the title Why I Hate Mowing the Lawn….. Oh how that resonates with a subversive gardener! Congratulations and great poems.

  7. Three beautiful poems, and I like “Why I Hate Mowing the Lawn”, the best … and the continuing party of ‘congratulations’ is not abating Robert, .. we are due for a celebration barbecue out on the back lawn soon.. !!

