Poems Up at Buddhist Poetry Review

I’m delighted that my poems “Hurricane,” “Star Bright” and “Why I Hate Mowing the Lawn” are live at Buddhist Poetry Review.. Thank you, Jason Barber, for taking these.
Congratulations!
Thanks, Andrew.
You’re welcome.
Way to rock the new year, Robert! Congratulations!
Thanks, Tre! It’s been a good first week, on the writing front! Politically, not so much.
I hear you. I definitely hear you.
Such great pieces for this journal; I’m delighted as well!
I was really pleased with the placement.
With the strong often ignored pull on me to Buddhism, I had to look, also the title Why I Hate Mowing the Lawn….. Oh how that resonates with a subversive gardener! Congratulations and great poems.
Thank you, Margaret!
Three delightful poems – and yet another spider appearance!
Spiders are there, even when we don’t see them!
Enjoyed your poems on Buddhist Poetry Review. The bitter and the sweet comments rings a bell.
Thanks very much, Genie!
Three beautiful poems, and I like “Why I Hate Mowing the Lawn”, the best … and the continuing party of ‘congratulations’ is not abating Robert, .. we are due for a celebration barbecue out on the back lawn soon.. !!
Thanks, Ivor. I’m ready for a celebration. Boy, am I ever!
Good to hear you’re fully recovered then 😊
Not quite fully recovered, but at least I can once again sip sparkling wine!
Yeah, a toast to Robert 🍻
