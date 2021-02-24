Diverting Silence

Wren canyons down the morning’s edge, proclaiming dawn.

Unpapered, unfettered, fearless, he abides.

I say “he,” but sexual dimorphism is not apparent in the species.

Accepting signals, we process and choose, freighting gender aside.

Listening requires contextual interpretation, as does belief.

Shrilling to the porch screen, he spears a moth, veers outward.

An acquaintance claims birds are soulless, existing only to serve God.

As temple bells exist solely to announce, and rain, to water lawns.

Faith’s immensity looms in the absence of proof.

Spherical and hollow, suzu bells contain pellets.

The search for truth without error does not preclude fact.

Even tongueless bells ring.

“Diverting Silence” was published in Taos Journal of International Poetry & Art in February 2017.