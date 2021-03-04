Palinode (egg, politics, pathology)

Who determines completion if not the morning’s best

layer? The answer is what comes first, not the

question, which replenishes the old deviltry: I am not

whole: I am partial: I am absent: you. Please define

node. Taking exception, rules mediate the norm. Fried,

poached, scrambled, radiated, coddled, baked, raw,

boiled, I serve myself, and in turn am served, when,

truth be told, I’d rather serve you. Twice.

I’d rather serve you twice than be pushed aside, a

thimbleful of nectar fermented and forgotten in

someone’s late pantry. Or worse, cast into the Pacific,

swallowed by a Fukushima-fed tuna, caught and

auctioned to an Alaskan sushi chef and left to molder

at week’s crossing. The point at which a wave has an

amplitude of zero, or a pathological swelling. That one

moment of clarity before night’s fall.

That one moment of clarity before night’s fall at

Juneau’s 716 Calhoun Avenue, which posits the

ability to see beyond sight: the blind hen produces

more, never pausing to consider repercussive issues.

Progeny, pathological swellings, statements of the

incurious. Do we use squirmish? I take, or am given,

offense. Without you, I am the silence preceding the

letter, an untoward growth, the silence remaining.

Without you, I am the silence preceding the letter

terminating at vision’s end: a fence, the Phoenician

form which birthed H, or two posts joined at

midsection and later, abandoned. Breach. Enough.

One’s last egg brought to fruition, a terminus in

thought or language carelessly placed. A bruising

point between vanishing waves or carted through

our long nights. Denial. The pathology revealed.

“Palinode (eggs, politics, pathology) first appeared at ISACOUSTIC* in October 2019. Many thanks to editor Barton Smock for his tireless efforts to promote poetry and poets.