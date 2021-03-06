Poem Up at Silver Birch Press

My poem, “How to Write a Poem,” leads off the Silver Birch Press HOW TO series.
Silver Birch Press is still taking submissions in prose and poetry, so give it a whirl!
* * *
“How to Write a Poem,” is included in Indra’s Net: An International Anthology of Poetry in Aid of The Book Bus, and has appeared on the blog as well.
All profits from this anthology published by Bennison Books will go to The Book Bus, a charity which aims to improve child literacy rates in Africa, Asia and South America by providing children with books and the inspiration to read them.
Available at Amazon (UK) and Amazon (US)
Congratulations! Wish you all the best!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thanks very much, Ashok!
LikeLike
This is one of my all-time favorites!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Wonderful read … love the sound effects … wishing you’d included your own “singing with the radio” … All of this good guidance for yet another day hunkering down in the Texas deep freeze. Labrador does not like stepping on ice that cracks and drops her paws into snow beneath; I’m not all that crazy about standing out there waiting on her return; somewhere a pump has gone out and we no longer have running water; cursing in 3 languages might help?
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’m aghast at the conditions in my home state! In my (former) city! Please stay safe.
LikeLike
Congrats on the placement, Bob.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thanks, Ken!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I love that it’s going to non-profit ❤️
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes! Especially one that promotes literacy.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes, I wanted to hear you singing along with the radio. Maybe next time.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ha! I should have thought of that.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well done Robert, it is like an extra motivation to keep writing, I believe 🙂 have a great weekend, LR
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m so pleased you found it so. Thank you!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I loved the poem!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you, Barbara. It was a fun one to write.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m trying to write one for them entitled, “How to Try to Write a Better Poem than Robert Okaji During a Pandemic.” ☺️
LikeLiked by 2 people
LOL! 🙂
LikeLike
I love your voice! It makes you seem like a whole other person! I like your poetry so much, but now I like it so much more!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thanks so much! I used to dislike my voice, but have become accustomed to it from recording poetry. It does indeed seem to come from a whole other person. 😁
LikeLiked by 2 people
Your voice is wonderful. I could listen all day long!
LikeLiked by 2 people
You are so kind! You might peruse my “recordings” page, or click on the “recording” tag or category to find others. 🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
Do that! I must update my Sound Cloud page too. I read a poem for an American friend, and he was so pleased because of my British accent. He wanted me to record all his poetry. So funny. Later I told him I had been recorded at a poetry gig, and he was like, Yeah! British it up! We never like the sound of our own voice. You go! poet
LikeLiked by 2 people
I am now on Spotify. WordPress is linked. I got an invite yesterday.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wonderful!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well, I’ll see. I like Sound Cloud. But Spotify turns it into a podcast. I don’t like being involved with too many websites. I’m going to check out your audio,
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is marvelous.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks very much!
LikeLike