Because You Cook

You know the pleasure of

hunger, of patience

and a task well done.

Dice onion, peppers – one hot,

one sweet – saute them in olive oil,

fold them into an egg

cooked flat. Add

crumbled goat cheese, basil.

Look away.

Morning ascends, then declines,

but night drifts in, confident,

ferrying these odors among others.

Accept what comes but choose wisely.

Light the candle. Shift the burden.

* * *

“Because You Cook” first appeared in Ristau: A Journal of Being in January 2018. I am grateful to editor Robert L. Penick for taking this piece.