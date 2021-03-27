Nine Variations of a Cloud

1

Looking up, I renounce pity and the sadness of wind.

2

Only lust pulls and shapes more, diminishing your integrity.

3

It slips through whenever I try to grab it.

4

Every phrase is a window glowing at night, surrendered to its frame.

5

Water in another form is still water.

6

In whose ruins must you survive?

7

Another shape, another moment desperately spent.

8

And still you thrive in diminishment.

9

Bearing nothing, it conceals.

* * *

“Nine Variations of a Cloud” first appeared in Kindle Magazine in December 2015, and was also included in Gossamer: An Anthology of Contemporary World Poetry.